Twitter reunites father, daughter

Twitter detectives have helped unite a young woman with the father she has never met.

"Guys, I'm looking for my dad, I want to meet him. RT [retweet] for awareness, he could be your dad too," was the plea for help posted by @KatlehoMolai1 on Twitter on September 3.

Six days later, with over 9600 re-posts, Twitter sleuths sent through leads and the woman tracked her father.

"Thank you so much to everyone for the RTs, I have found my dad and will be calling him later to set up a meeting. Dankie Twitter," she said.

The string of questions she faced from naysayers and those who genuinely wanted to help made it a journey that required patience.