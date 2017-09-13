Twitter reunites father, daughter
Twitter detectives have helped unite a young woman with the father she has never met.
"Guys, I'm looking for my dad, I want to meet him. RT [retweet] for awareness, he could be your dad too," was the plea for help posted by @KatlehoMolai1 on Twitter on September 3.
Six days later, with over 9600 re-posts, Twitter sleuths sent through leads and the woman tracked her father.
"Thank you so much to everyone for the RTs, I have found my dad and will be calling him later to set up a meeting. Dankie Twitter," she said.
The string of questions she faced from naysayers and those who genuinely wanted to help made it a journey that required patience.
One Twitter user said: "Imagine finding out your father has other children outside his marriage and you have to reunite him with them."
But taking it all in her stride, the young woman replied: "I'm an only child on my mom's side, so all siblings are welcome."
Others said the man in the picture looked like someone they knew.
To each of these she had to give a reply because she had no clue which would lead her to the man she was looking for.
Others questioned why she wanted to open what might be "a can of worms". Some were curious about what her mother felt about the search for her dad.
But her patience paid off.
"My mom called my dad to set up the meet. He's so happy and excited. He's 70 now," she wrote.
