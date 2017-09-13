South Africa

Two meter taxis set alight in Pretoria

13 September 2017 - 18:30 By Timeslive
A Toyota Quest was set alight at the corner of Arcadia and Beckett streets on Wednesday afternoon.
A Toyota Quest was set alight at the corner of Arcadia and Beckett streets on Wednesday afternoon.
Image: Supplied

Two meter taxis were set alight at different locations in Sunnyside‚ Pretoria‚ on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a Toyota Quest was set alight at the corner of Arcadia and Beckett streets on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle had been called to pick up a passenger.

While waiting in his car‚ he was accosted by a group of about eight men who threatened him with violence.

The vehicle was set alight after he had been removed from it. The incident happened at around 3pm.

Another taxi was set on fire at a different location in Sunnyside.

Police are investigating cases of malicious damage to property and assault.

READ MORE:

Another car damaged in Hatfield as war between Uber and meter taxi drivers rages on

The ongoing rivalry between Johannesburg meter taxi drivers and Uber operators might soon land up in court.
News
6 hours ago

Taxi acid attack accused blames State of dragging its feet

Dirk Du Plessis who is accused of attacking a meter taxi driver with acid is not impressed with the manner the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court is ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Petrol bombs and gunshots as taxi war erupts in Sandton

A gang of men descended on two Uber drivers in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday evening‚ petrol-bombing their cars and firing shots‚ in what ...
News
5 days ago

WATCH | Sandton streets resemble war zone after attack on Uber drivers

Sandton city streets resembled a war zone on Thursday evening as Uber taxi drivers embarked on a rampage to avenge an attack on two of their drivers‚ ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. MPs grill NSFAS‚ WSU‚ Intellimali over R14-million student deposit South Africa
  2. Judgment reserved in Wierzycka and Manyi matter South Africa
  3. Toddler shot during house robbery South Africa
  4. Two meter taxis set alight in Pretoria South Africa
  5. Power restored to Joburg inner city South Africa

Latest Videos

[WARNING: Graphic content] The moment police shot a 14-year-old boy at close ...
Why Joburg woman wrestled robbers for handbag
X