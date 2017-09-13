Two meter taxis were set alight at different locations in Sunnyside‚ Pretoria‚ on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a Toyota Quest was set alight at the corner of Arcadia and Beckett streets on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle had been called to pick up a passenger.

While waiting in his car‚ he was accosted by a group of about eight men who threatened him with violence.

The vehicle was set alight after he had been removed from it. The incident happened at around 3pm.

Another taxi was set on fire at a different location in Sunnyside.

Police are investigating cases of malicious damage to property and assault.