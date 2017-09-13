South Africa

‘Ugly school’ vandals arrested in police swoop

13 September 2017 - 10:52 By Jeff Wicks

Nine pupils have been arrested on charges of theft and arson after classrooms at Esokheni Secondary School were torched on Monday.

On Monday two classrooms and an office were razed by fire‚ allegedly set by pupils unhappy with the aesthetic appearance of the school in relation to others in the district.

But more than changing the school’s infrastructure‚ protesting scholars also want breakfast served as part of the existing school nutrition programme.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that officers‚ backed by operatives from the Crime Intelligence Unit‚ recovered bicycles‚ laptops and cellphones stolen when the classrooms were torched.

“They will appear in the Kranskop Magistrate’s Court soon once our investigation is completed‚” he said.

Zwane said that officers were still investigating whether or not all nine were pupils from the school.

“During the incident‚ it is alleged that some pupils took property from the school and fled the scene‚” he added.

