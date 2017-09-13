Nine pupils have been arrested on charges of theft and arson after classrooms at Esokheni Secondary School were torched on Monday.

On Monday two classrooms and an office were razed by fire‚ allegedly set by pupils unhappy with the aesthetic appearance of the school in relation to others in the district.

But more than changing the school’s infrastructure‚ protesting scholars also want breakfast served as part of the existing school nutrition programme.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that officers‚ backed by operatives from the Crime Intelligence Unit‚ recovered bicycles‚ laptops and cellphones stolen when the classrooms were torched.