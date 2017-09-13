Walter Sisulu University reopens after two-week violent protests

Walter Sisulu University has this morning announced the reopening of its Mthatha campus.

The campus has been closed for the past two weeks after a protest over National Student Financial Aid Scheme allowances turned violent.

Students were then ordered to vacate the university premises.

In a letter by the university vice-chancellor‚ Rob Midgley‚ addressed to the “Mthatha campus community”‚ the campus will reopen on Thursday.

He said he believed the situation on the campus was now conducive for academic activity to recommence.