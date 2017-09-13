A 14-year-old Cape Town boy will have to undergo surgery to have a rubber bullet removed from his mouth after he was shot by police officials during protests in Hout Bay‚ Cape Town on Tuesday.

According to his mother‚ Pinky Dubula‚ her son Ona was at home wondering what the commotion in Hangberg was all about.

Minutes later he was cowering behind a barricade next to a woman when an officer opened fire.

In a video of the shooting‚ filmed by Hout Bay Photography‚ a police officer can be seen walking up to barricade and opening fire at close range.