A Johannesburg automotive body shop‚ Auto Supplies‚ has suspended its MD‚ Lance O'Leary‚ after he was embroiled in a road rage incident that was caught on camera.

The company issued a statement on Thursday afternoon saying the decision to suspend him was taken after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The company said: “As a company with a solid reputation that is 12 years in the making we pride ourselves on the way we do business‚” the management team said in a statement.

“This incident is by no means a reflection of our moral code‚ nor does it represent a change in our business ethics.

“Now a matter for the courts – O’Leary is hoping to find a way to move forward so that both parties can put this horrible incident behind them.” The incident‚ which reportedly occurred three weeks ago‚ unfolded on London Road‚ in Alexandra‚ Johannesburg.