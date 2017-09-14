Cop shoots innocent boy

She collapsed on Tuesday after hearing the news of Ona's shooting. "I woke up about 30 minutes later and went to my sister's place, where I collapsed again. She helped me to the fire station, where Ona was waiting for an ambulance. I accompanied him [to hospital]. I have been here since. I haven't bathed, I don't even have money for transport to get back home."

As Dubula waited for Ona to be wheeled out of surgery she was haunted by memories of Andries Tatane, who was killed by a police rubber bullet in 2011 during a service-delivery protest in the Free State town of Ficksburg.

"Police cannot be pumping bullets into children in this day and age," she said.

"The images of the Andries Tatane incident raced through my mind when I laid my eyes on my son lying helplessly. This is the second time someone in our community has ended up in hospital because of police brutality.

"Not even a single police office or government official has come to visit me and my son. I am on my own."