KPMG denies any dodgy dealings in controversial Gupta coal deal

Auditing firm KPMG has distanced itself from potentially questionable practices in the Gupta family’s controversial multi-billion rand acquisition of the Optimum Coal mine.

The denials follow detailed questions from TimesLIVE as to the exact role and knowledge that KPMG had in the acquisition plans up until the mine was finally bought in April 2016.

The Mpumalanga mine — which was previously owned by Glencore — was placed under business rescue in August 2015.

In July‚ just three months after the sale of the mine to the Guptas’ Tegeta Exploration and Resources company‚ which is held by the family’s Oakbay company‚ the business rescue practitioners for Optimum laid a criminal complaint under the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act with the Hawks.

This came after concerns were raised by the practitioners over suspicious financial transactions which emerged after the mine’s sale and apparent pre-bridging financing.