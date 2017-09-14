The Joe Gqabi district municipality has entered its fifth day still engulfed in flames after the blaze gutted more than 40‚000 hectares of land since Sunday.

The fire continues to flare up which requires constant monitoring as most of the flare-ups are due to underground roots burning.

Barkly East Fire Protection Association said the fires‚ which started on Sunday in the Lady Grey area‚ spread south over the Witteberg Mountain towards Barkly East.

By lunchtime the fire had been contained and was under control.