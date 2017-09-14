South Africa

NPA welcomes sentencing of serial rapist‚ warns against vigilantism

14 September 2017 - 15:41 By Timeslive
Serial rapist Sikhangele Mki received 15 life terms plus an additional 120 years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to 30 counts of rape‚ 27 counts of kidnapping‚ 12 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ six counts of attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ three counts of attempted robbery‚ two counts of robbery and four counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. File photo.
Image: Thinkstock

The National Prosecuting Authority has welcomed the sentencing of serial rapist Sikhangele Mki to 15 life terms plus an additional 120 years’ imprisonment.

It also requested the community not to take the law into their own hands.

Mki was arrested last year after he was linked to the cases of rape by DNA.

However‚ four people were killed in mob attacks on suspicion of being involved in the crimes. Police said the four were in no way involved in the crimes.

Mki pleaded guilty to 30 counts of rape‚ 27 counts of kidnapping‚ 12 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ six counts of attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ three counts of attempted robbery‚ two counts of robbery and four counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Serial rapist's imprisonment fails to stem UCT sex attacks

Despite the imprisonment of University of Cape Town serial rapist Patrick Hlomane‚ sexual assaults at the university have not declined.
News
16 days ago

Western Cape High Court Judge Patricia Goliath ordered on Thursday that Mki’s name be included in the register of sex offenders.

Mki’s victims included nine girls under the age of 16‚ the youngest of which was 11 years.

“The NPA welcomes the tough sentence handed to the accused but hopes that this case serves as a lesson for communities not to take the law into their own hands‚” NPA spokesman Eric Ntabazalila said.

While investigating the spate of attacks last year‚ police questioned two people in connection with the crimes following claims by residents. The two could not be linked to the crimes and were released.

After they were released‚ the two men were killed in separate vigilante attacks.

Another two men were killed by residents after being wrongfully accused of having committed rape in the Khayelitsha area.

“As the incidents of robberies and rapes continued‚ the communities started taking the law into their own hands and as a result a few innocent lives were lost.

“It is for this reason that a call is made for communities to report the cases to the police and come forward as witnesses to help the NPA secure strong sentences as happened in this case‚” Ntabazalila said.

