The National Prosecuting Authority has welcomed the sentencing of serial rapist Sikhangele Mki to 15 life terms plus an additional 120 years’ imprisonment.

It also requested the community not to take the law into their own hands.

Mki was arrested last year after he was linked to the cases of rape by DNA.

However‚ four people were killed in mob attacks on suspicion of being involved in the crimes. Police said the four were in no way involved in the crimes.

Mki pleaded guilty to 30 counts of rape‚ 27 counts of kidnapping‚ 12 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ six counts of attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ three counts of attempted robbery‚ two counts of robbery and four counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.