Parched Cape taxpayers fork out for Zille’s R90‚000 water purifier

14 September 2017 - 19:25 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Premier Helen Zille. File photo.
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

Western Cape taxpayers have forked out more than R90‚000 for a water purification system for the benefit of Premier Helen Zille and her family.

The plant‚ installed last month‚ will purify water from a stream at the premier’s official residence‚ Leeuwenhof‚ so that it is drinkable.

It has been installed amid stringent water curbs — and indications that Zille’s family has failed dismally to meet consumption targets set by the City of Cape Town‚ where she was formerly mayor.

The expenditure was revealed on Thursday by public works MEC Donald Grant‚ responding to a question in the provincial legislature.

“A water purification installation to purify the stream water on the site was installed earlier this month at the cost of R92‚754‚” he said.

“Once the City of Cape Town’s water inspectorate has assessed the installation and approval has been obtained‚ the water will be directed to the residence for drinking water.”

