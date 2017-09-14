Poor Internet connection prevented a Limpopo court from pronouncing judgment in the bail application of a pastor accused of rape on Thursday.

The Lenyenye Magistrate’s Court was forced to postpone the case of Prophet Confidence Monyela‚ 31‚ to Monday due to Internet problems.

The presiding magistrate in the case said she could not continue with the judgment because she was unable to access online law journals.

Church members who were gathered outside the court building were singing and praying.

"Release this man. He is innocent‚" they chanted.

Nyiko Ngobeni‚ who spoke on behalf of the group‚ said they had come from various churches to show support for Monyela and his family.

Ngobeni‚ a member of the Emmanuel Assembly church said they believed Monyela was being falsely accused.

"We are here because we know Prophet Monyela. He is a good man of God‚" she said.

Ngobeni said they wanted him to get bail.

Monyela‚ a leader of the Prophetic Ministry Church‚ was arrested on August 22 for allegedly raping four teenage girls who served as ushers at his church. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him including five of rape and one of sexual assault.

The attacks allegedly happened inside a prayer room at the church building situated in Burgersdorp Village outside Tzaneen.

- SowetanLIVE