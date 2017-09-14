A close friend and classmate of a Durban schoolgirl who was found dead in a bush with bruises on her thighs and stomach after she went missing‚ broke down at her memorial service on Thursday.

Zine Mafanya could not contain herself as she recounted how Nonhlanhla Gumbi‚ 17‚ a Grade 12 pupil at Ziphathele High School in Clermont township‚ had dreamt about “becoming something” after her studies.

Nonhlanhla’s naked body was found in the bush in the area last week. It is alleged she had been raped‚ beaten and strangled to death. She attended afternoon and weekend classes with her schoolmates and had last been seen on a Saturday afternoon.

Her body was found two days later.