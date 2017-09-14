Three University of Fort Hare students who were suspended for taking part in a demonstration that sought to remove Nursing Sciences acting head‚ have received suspended sentences.

Student leaders Ntsikelelo Macingwane‚ Ongezwa Mangati and Yonela Gxothiwe were charged with damage to property and improper conduct on university premises‚ which led to disruption of work at the university by engaging in an illegal gathering and demonstration.

Sonwabiso Mamkeli‚ who is one of those representing the three students‚ said he was happy with the outcome of the disciplinary hearing.