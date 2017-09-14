"Twitter helps people find jobs. It helps when people are missing and it helps find dads‚" Katleho Molai said jokingly.

She spoke to TimesLIVE several hours after she met with her father whom 'Twitter detectives' had helped her track down.

Molai had posted a picture of him earlier this month‚ asking for people to help her find him. Six days later‚ Twitter sleuths had sent through scores of leads and she had tracked him down.

She was shocked by how many people were willing to help her.

"Some people said they knew him. Some people said he was in Nigeria or Tanzania and when I checked‚ I was trending in African countries‚" said Molai.

"Another tweet said he had died and that he was a player. Some people thought the man on the picture was also their dad but I wasn't discouraged‚" she said.

Molai finally got a positive hit from one Twitter user.

"This girl said [her relatives] were [my dad's] neighbours. She had details about my father's sisters and we started to WhatsApp‚" she said.

"Eventually through her own investigations‚ she got his number and sent it to me. I didn't know what I would say to him so I gave the number to my mom‚" Molai said.

Her mother arranged the meeting. "When we parked‚ my mom saw him first at the parking lot. I had my back towards him when I got out of the car and when I turned around‚ I saw him walking towards me‚" she said.

"He kind of looked the same as on the Twitter picture but I was expecting someone taller. He gave me a hug‚ hugged my mother and then we went to get something to eat. Apparently we look the same and have the same nose‚" she said excitedly.

Molai has since learnt that she has six siblings who she cannot wait to meet.