The Pretoria High Court on Thursday heard that Vlok Symington‚ a senior SARS official‚ was not a whistleblower‚ as he has claimed to be.

Arguments were heard on Thursday in the application Symington brought for an urgent interim interdict to halt internal disciplinary procedures against him following the ‘hostage drama’ that played out in a SARS boardroom in October last year. Symington was held against his will in the boardroom as members of the Hawks and Commissioner Tom Moyane’s bodyguard‚ Thabo Titi‚ attempted to force him to hand over an email handed to him in error.

The interim application forms part of a broader application seeking to prevent any disciplinary action against Symington‚ who maintains he made protected disclosures to police watchdog‚ the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID)‚ and the NPA.

The disclosures‚ Advocate David Unterhalter argued on behalf of Symington‚ resulted in the disciplinary charges being brought‚ albeit not directly.