WATCH | Calm follows chaos in Kleinmond - for now

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Dan Plato has had to intervene in Kleinmond where protests reached dangerous levels on Wednesday.

At the heart of the unhappiness is a tender to clean the streets of the town‚ housing and the construction of a graveyard.

According to police spokesman FC van Wyk protesters clashed with police in the streets and a member of the community fired live rounds into the air. A municipal vehicle was set alight and a journalist was assaulted.

On Thursday various shops remained closed and Kleinmond resembled a ghost town.

Plato had joined community leaders and Overberg municipality officials at a meeting.

On the agenda was the accessibility to the harbour for small-scale fishermen.