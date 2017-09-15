Alleged gang boss Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen shot at again

After his vehicle was peppered with bullets, controversial Cape Town businessman Jerome Booysen delivered three projectiles to police when he reported the shooting.

The police report said Booysen, often referred to as Donkie and said to be the leader of the Sexy Boys gang, was driving his black Porsche at Sacks Circle in Bellville on Wednesday night when occupants in another car opened fire.

Booysen's car was said to have had more than 20 gunshot holes.

He drove to the Bellville South police station to open a case and allegedly handed over two 9mm rounds and an R5 round which he retrieved from his car.

In May Booysen was shot twice in the neck in Ravensmead.

Western Cape police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said a case of attempted murder was opened on Wednesday.