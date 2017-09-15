Alwyn Krull‚ of Sunrise Eggs in Gonubie‚ said Avian flu was a huge threat to the industry.

“I do see a shortage of chicken and eggs if this is not managed and controlled‚” Krull said.

Greg White‚ of ANCA Foods in Stutterheim‚ said: “It is more concerning now because it is closer to home. We are all very concerned about what is going to happen in the upcoming months."

On Thursday‚ Sovereign Foods in Uitenhage announced that bird flu had been detected on the farm and about 5 000 chickens had been culled.

The company has six poultry houses and each has about 4 500 birds.

The Rural Development and Agrarian Reform's provincial veterinary services’ chief director‚ Dr Lubabalo Mrwebi‚ said: "Farms within the 30km radius would be under strict veterinary surveillance to minimise any possible spread of the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza to other farms."

– Daily Dispatch