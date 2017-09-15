South Africa

Did Facebook predict Durban teen's crime?

15 September 2017 - 16:10 By Nivashni Nair
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Just days after an offbeat Facebook quiz predicted that he was most probably to end up in jail with his friends‚ a 17-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy is behind bars for murder.

The minor‚ who cannot be named‚ and his two friends‚ Ruvaal Mudali‚ 24‚ and Preston Naidoo‚ 22‚ were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old taxi conductor‚ Dillon Puckree.

Screenshots of the prophetic Facebook quiz taken days before the incident have been posted on community group pages with the caption: "Sometimes Facebook gets it right."

The teenager‚ Mudali and Naidoo are accused of savagely beating Puckree during a fight at Stanger Manor on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast a week ago.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the motive for the fight had not yet been established.

Witnesses claim that Puckree‚ a well-known taxi conductor in the area‚ was attacked while walking alone near the Stanger Manor bus terminals after a night out with friends.

They allege that he was kicked‚ punched and stomped on.

An on-duty security guard alerted a business owner before attempting to break up the fight.

A panic alert was activated but the young men had fled by the time a local security company responded.

Puckree died in hospital two days later.

Outraged by the deadly assault on Puckree‚ KwaDukuza residents launched #justicefordillon on social media and held a public meeting to organise their course of action.

Carrying enlarged photographs of a bloodied Puckree on a hospital bed‚ residents came out in full force when the trio appeared in the KwaDukuza Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

They were remanded into custody until a formal bail application next week.

