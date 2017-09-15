Just days after an offbeat Facebook quiz predicted that he was most probably to end up in jail with his friends‚ a 17-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy is behind bars for murder.

The minor‚ who cannot be named‚ and his two friends‚ Ruvaal Mudali‚ 24‚ and Preston Naidoo‚ 22‚ were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old taxi conductor‚ Dillon Puckree.

Screenshots of the prophetic Facebook quiz taken days before the incident have been posted on community group pages with the caption: "Sometimes Facebook gets it right."

The teenager‚ Mudali and Naidoo are accused of savagely beating Puckree during a fight at Stanger Manor on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast a week ago.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the motive for the fight had not yet been established.

Witnesses claim that Puckree‚ a well-known taxi conductor in the area‚ was attacked while walking alone near the Stanger Manor bus terminals after a night out with friends.

They allege that he was kicked‚ punched and stomped on.