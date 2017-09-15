City of Johannesburg MMC for finance Rabelani Dagada said last month the metro's billing crisis would be history by the end of the 2017/2018 fiscal period.

On August 13 Dagada pronounced that the city's billing drive was making headway. He said 17‚797 billing queries were yet to be resolved.

More than a month later‚ that figure stands at 17‚000‚ Dagada said in a statement released on Friday. That means that less than 800 queries have been resolved over the past four weeks‚ putting the city way behind its target. It will have to clear roughly 2‚800 queries every month to resolve the crisis by the end of March 2018‚ when the 2017/18 fiscal year ends.

Dagada announced monthly "open days" in August to deal with billing issues. The first took place on August 12 in Emmarentia.

A second open day was due to be held in Sandton on September 2 but was cancelled after workers from the city's Revenue Shared Services Centre went on strike in solidarity with 10 of their colleagues who were arrested on corruption allegations.

But Dagada said on Friday that the city was making progress. He said the DA-led metro had resolved about 30‚000 queries since it took over after the municipal elections in August last year.