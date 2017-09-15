The trial of Sandile Mantsoe‚ alleged to have murdered and burnt the remains of his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena‚ will only be heard next year.

Mantsoe on Friday morning appeared in the Johannesburg High Court‚ where his case was postponed to 15 March 2018 for trial.

Appearing before a packed‚ heated court‚ Mantsoe sat in the dock alongside a stream of other accused.

He wore a grey polo neck jersey and a green scarf and seemed unfazed by all the cameras and people present in court.