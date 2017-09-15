KPMG SA‚ according to the company's interim chief operating officer‚ Andrew Cranston‚ is also pursing disciplinary action and seeking the dismissal of Jacques Wessels‚ the company's lead partner on the audits of the non-listed Gupta entities.

Cranston said there had been "red flags" but they had not been acted on‚ "which was a mistake".

His admission follows him saying the company was recalling its findings‚ recommendations and conclusion of KPMG SA's report into bogus allegations of a rogue spy unit operating within South African Revenue Service (SARS).

The report was instrumental in the removal of finance minister Pravin Gordhan from his ministerial position on the basis that he would have known of the existence of the rogue unit‚ while he was the SARS commissioner.

Asked whether KPMG would pursue criminal complaints against those who had resigned‚ Cranston said the firm had not committed any criminal acts. "We have found no proof of this."

His assertion comes a year after the business rescue practitioners for the Optimum Coal Mine‚ which KPMG SA helped Guts Tejeda Resources acquire‚ laid a corruption complaint with the Hawks in July last year‚ after the business rescue practitioners became suspicious of the financial transactions used to buy the mine.