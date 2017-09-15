MD suspended after Joburg road rage video goes viral

A Johannesburg automotive body shop, Auto Supplies, has suspended its MD, Lance O'Leary, after he was embroiled in a road rage incident that was caught on camera.

The company issued a statement on Thursday afternoon saying the decision to suspend him was taken after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

"As a company with a solid reputation that is 12 years in the making we pride ourselves on the way we do business," the management team said.

"This incident is by no means a reflection of our moral code, nor does it represent a change in our business ethics.

"Now a matter for the courts - O'Leary is hoping to find a way to move forward so that both parties can put this horrible incident behind them."