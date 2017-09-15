MD suspended after Joburg road rage video goes viral
A Johannesburg automotive body shop, Auto Supplies, has suspended its MD, Lance O'Leary, after he was embroiled in a road rage incident that was caught on camera.
The company issued a statement on Thursday afternoon saying the decision to suspend him was taken after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
"As a company with a solid reputation that is 12 years in the making we pride ourselves on the way we do business," the management team said.
"This incident is by no means a reflection of our moral code, nor does it represent a change in our business ethics.
"Now a matter for the courts - O'Leary is hoping to find a way to move forward so that both parties can put this horrible incident behind them."
The incident, which reportedly occurred three weeks ago, unfolded on London Road, in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Two vehicles, a Range Rover and Porsche, are believed to have collided.
An enraged O'Leary, who was driving the Porsche, allegedly turned on the Range Rover driver, vandalising his car.
In the CCTV footage, O'Leary is seen punching and kicking the door of the vehicle.
He then starts punching the side-view mirror before appearing to throw a punch at the driver.
Unconfirmed reports on social media said the victim was a pensioner.
In another video, filmed from inside the vehicle, the attacker is filmed tapping on the window and saying: "I'm going to find you, mother f****r".
"[Although] property was damaged O'Leary did not physically assault the driver," Auto Supplies said. "The incident on camera was precipitated by a car accident where the Range Rover fled the scene of the accident after maliciously damaging O'Leary's vehicle. The damage from this accident amounted to R100 000."
"I am consulting my attorney and will release a statement [on Friday],'' O'Leary told The Times.
