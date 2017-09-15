A Robben Island ferry‚ used to transport staff‚ was at the centre of a dramatic rescue operation on Friday afternoon.

When contacted‚ NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon said: "I can't speak there is a rescue going on."

A staff member at Nonkululeko Charters‚ the owners of the boat‚ confirmed that there "is an emergency involving the boat''. However she could not provide details.

TimesLIVE understands that the NSRI were transferring passengers from the stricken craft and port control has asked all vessels to keep clear of the ferry.

Jacques Ellis‚ the skipper of luxury charter yacht Only One‚ said he was sailing to the Thandi's rescue and believed there may be "60-plus" people on board. "But we will only know what's going on once we're there‚" he said.

This is a developing story.