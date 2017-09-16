SAPS spokesman Lieutenant-colonel Thulani Zwane said that the officers from the Provincial Drug Task Team and K9 Unit had spent months undercover infiltrating and observing a drug dealing operation‚ with their work coming to fruition on Friday. In total‚ four people were arrested.

"The members used their expertise and arrested the first suspect yesterday at Pelican Drive‚ Bayview. He was found in possession of cocaine. On further investigation‚ the suspect was taken to his house in the area where more cocaine as well as suspected powder were found‚ with the street value of more than R500‚000. Two more suspects were arrested in the house‚" said Zwane.

It was in the house that the bribe was offered.

"One of the suspects in the house attempted to bribe the members so that they will release the arrested suspects. She allegedly paid R100‚000 cash to the members‚ but they refused to get involved in any corruption. They arrested her for bribery and the cash was seized. She was further charged‚" said Zwane.

The suspects‚ all aged between 40 and 45‚ will appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday‚ facing drug dealing charges. The woman will also face a bribery charge.