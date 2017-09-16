The sound of church hymns rose from a marquee in rural Umzimkhulu where hundreds of mourners are expected to attend the funeral of slain former ANCYL Secretary General Sindiso Magaqa.

A significant police contingent has been deployed to the region.

Officers from as far afield has Durban were positioned around the tent‚ erected on a sports field near Magaqa's home.

Mourner Nombeko Mbhele said she had come to pay her last respects to "a great man".

"He was everything to the community. He put children through school here and paid for people's funerals‚" she said.

"He had promised to pay for the registration of some children for next year...they took everything from us‚" Mbhele added.

Magaqa was wounded in a drive-by shooting along with two others in July.

He sustained several gunshot wounds and was hospitalised‚ surviving nearly two months before his death last week.

This is developing story.