As rumours abound that Sindiso Magaqa's assassination was planned by his own "comrades" in the ANC‚ his family have said that it has become hard to love the party.

The former ANC Youth League secretary-general was gravely wounded in a hit-style attempt on his life in July and died as a result of his wounds last week.

Speaking at his funeral on Saturday‚ his uncle‚ Reverend P. Thobela‚ said that his killers may be found within party ranks.

"We love the comrades [the ANC] but when they do this‚ we are scared‚" he said.

Thobela said that the motive for his nephew's murder should be viewed against the national political landscape.