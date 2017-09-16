Man dies in freak tree stump beach accident

A young man died in a freak accident early on Saturday morning when a tree stump came loose and rolled onto him at Suncoast Beach in Durban.

The 21-year-old was found by paramedics lying beneath the stump at around 1.30am.

ER24 paramedics reported that there was nothing they could do for the man and that he was declared dead on scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding the strange incident are unknown‚ but paramedics believe that the stump was originally at the top of the embankment when it came loose and rolled onto the man‚ killing him.