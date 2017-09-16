Noah added: “We are continuing negotiations with municipalities in the Northern Cape (Siyancuma; Renosterberg; Thembelihle; Tsantsabane). They are due to be interrupted on Monday 18th of September. We are hopeful that like Siyathemba and Kai Garib‚ they will come up with acceptable agreements that will avert interruptions.” Meanwhile‚ seven Free State municipalities and one in Limpopo (Thabazimbi) are scheduled for power interruptions from September 27 because of unpaid bills.

The Free State municipalities are:

Nketoana‚

Mantsopa‚

Tokologo‚

Masilonyana‚

Nala‚

Dihlabeng‚ and

Moqhaka.

“Eskom remains mindful of the impact such supply interruptions will have on electricity consumers‚ thus the interruption of supply to municipalities for non-payment is always implemented as a last resort‚” Noah said.