South Africa

Power interruptions to six North West municipalities suspended

16 September 2017 - 10:54 By Timeslive
Eskom has suspended planned electricity interruptions to six North West municipalities for unpaid bills. File photo.
Image: MARK WESSELS

Eskom has suspended planned electricity interruptions to six North West municipalities for unpaid bills after reaching what it called “mutually acceptable agreements” with them.

The municipalities are:

Distobotla‚

Lekwa Teemane‚

Mamusa‚

Naledi‚

Tswaing‚ and

KgetlengRiver.

“We hope that the municipalities will honour their commitments in order to ensure continuous supply of electricity. However‚ should they renege‚ we reserve the right to restart the interruptions without further notice‚” said Ayanda Noah‚ Group Executive: Customer Services.

Noah added: “We are continuing negotiations with municipalities in the Northern Cape (Siyancuma; Renosterberg; Thembelihle; Tsantsabane). They are due to be interrupted on Monday 18th of September. We are hopeful that like Siyathemba and Kai Garib‚ they will come up with acceptable agreements that will avert interruptions.” Meanwhile‚ seven Free State municipalities and one in Limpopo (Thabazimbi) are scheduled for power interruptions from September 27 because of unpaid bills.

The Free State municipalities are:

Nketoana‚

Mantsopa‚

Tokologo‚

Masilonyana‚

Nala‚

Dihlabeng‚ and

Moqhaka.

“Eskom remains mindful of the impact such supply interruptions will have on electricity consumers‚ thus the interruption of supply to municipalities for non-payment is always implemented as a last resort‚” Noah said.

