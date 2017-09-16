Two people were killed in a head-on collision on the N4 in Rustenburg in North West on Friday night.

The accident occurred between Helen Joseph and Dr Moroka streets.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on scene just after 22H00‚ they found a Ford Figo on the one side of the road and a bakkie off the road.

“Upon further assessment‚ the male who was in the Ford Figo had already succumbed to his injuries and he was declared dead on the scene‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

“The woman‚ a policewoman‚ who was in the bakkie was found to be in a serious condition. She was entrapped in the vehicle and Fire and Rescue had to use the jaws of life to extricate her.

“Trauma Rescue‚ along with ER24‚ tried to resuscitate the woman‚ but unfortunately shortly afterwards she succumbed to her injuries. She was declared dead on the scene‚” Van Huyssteen added.