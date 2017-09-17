The City of Cape Town’s Special Investigation Unit‚ which worked with police and international law enforcement agencies such as the FBI‚ has been shut down.

The unit had a wide mandate and‚ before it’s mandate was changed along with it’s name in August‚ it was tasked with assisting the Hawks and the FBI in obtaining information on the night club shootings in Cape Town.

The unit also ran investigations into council members and City staff suspected of corruption or other crimes but under it’s new mandate the “Internal Investigations Unit” may only investigate such allegations against staff in the City’s Safety and Security directorate which includes Metro Police and Law Enforcement.