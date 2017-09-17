Convicted fraudster takes aim at allegedly corrupt KZN prosecutors

A band of Durban prosecutors have been accused of tipping the scales of justice in exchange for diamonds‚ flashy cars and shoe boxes filled with cash.

Convicted Durban fraudster Visham Panday claims that he and others had bought the favour of four senior National Prosecuting Authority officials to secure access to confidential dockets‚ follow-through on criminal prosecution and abandoning cases when it suited him.

The explosive claims are contained in a nine-page affidavit given to NPA internal investigators as well as the Hawks.

The investigation into the prosecutors comes after Panday approached the Durban High Court last month to force NPA boss Shaun Abrahams to prosecute a police officer who allegedly stole his R1-million car more than a year ago. He claimed that police said there was a good chance of conviction and that despite repeated pleas to local NPA officials and even after escalating the request to prosecute‚ to head office‚ this wasn't done.