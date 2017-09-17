Emergency teams commended for rescue of crew, passengers from ferry

Western Cape minister of economic opportunities Alan Winde has commended those involved in the rescue of the passengers and crew of the Robben Island ferry which started taking on water on Friday afternoon.

“The crew of the Thandi immediately radioed for assistance‚ and there was a swift response from key rescue teams. The NSRI was on scene‚ once again delivering a world-class service. The NSRI emergency team evacuated passengers to the Madiba 1 vessel‚ which also speedily heeded the distress call.

“I am thankful that none of the passengers or crew were injured during this incident‚” Winde said. He added that tourism was one of the province’s biggest economic drivers‚ sustaining more than 200‚000 jobs.