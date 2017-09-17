“At that age‚ they cannot think abstractly. It is possible however that they can carry out dares or copy something that they have seen elsewhere but they are unaware of the consequences of the risks that they may be taking‚” said Van Niekerk.

According to police‚ on September 9‚ little Mohau Mamaregane‚ a grade one pupil at Dorothy Langa primary school in in Seshego outside Polokwane in Limpopo had asked to go to the toilet and when he did not return‚ his teacher sent his classmate to go searching for him. He made the grim find.

In another incident‚ nine-year-old Lebo Maseko‚ a pupil at the Khalamlambo Primary School in Nkomazi District outside Nelspruit in Mpumalanga‚ was found hanging from a school swing on September 1.

He was found by other school children with a tunic belt around his neck.

Van Niekerk said at that age a child had better understanding of life and death.

“A nine-year-old would have greater understanding and [thoughts of suicide] may be brought about being in trouble which they feel they cannot get out of. It bothers me that we have a situation where children do not know where they can go for help‚” she said.