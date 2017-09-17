South Africa

Seven people wounded outside supermarket

17 September 2017 - 10:54 By Staff Writer
Image: iStock

Seven people‚ including at least one child‚ were injured when they were shot by three suspects in Bethelsdorp‚ Port Elizabeth‚ on Saturday night.

According to police information at about 8.45pm‚ the victims‚ aged between 9 years and 26 years‚ were standing in front of a supermarket in Lee Samuels Drive in Ext 35 when three unknown males approached on foot and starting shooting at the group.

All the injured were taken to hospital.

The Provincial Gang Investigation Unit are investigating case of attempted murder.

The Cluster Commander of Mount Road Cluster‚ Maj-Gen Funeka Siganga is appealing to the communities to report these criminals. -

Most read

  1. Experts concerned after primary school suicides South Africa
  2. Seven people wounded outside supermarket South Africa
  3. Convicted fraudster takes aim at allegedly corrupt KZN prosecutors South Africa
  4. Gale force winds cause chaos in Durban South Africa
  5. EuroMillions jackpot now available to South Africans online South Africa

Latest Videos

Boom! Watch the old Times Media building implode
Jumping Back Slash feat. Nonku Phiri - The Sirens Call
X