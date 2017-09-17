Seven people‚ including at least one child‚ were injured when they were shot by three suspects in Bethelsdorp‚ Port Elizabeth‚ on Saturday night.

According to police information at about 8.45pm‚ the victims‚ aged between 9 years and 26 years‚ were standing in front of a supermarket in Lee Samuels Drive in Ext 35 when three unknown males approached on foot and starting shooting at the group.

All the injured were taken to hospital.

The Provincial Gang Investigation Unit are investigating case of attempted murder.

The Cluster Commander of Mount Road Cluster‚ Maj-Gen Funeka Siganga is appealing to the communities to report these criminals. -