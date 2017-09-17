Two police officers were arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly taking a R3‚000 bribe from a drug suspect in the parking lot of the Florida Police Station on Johannesburg’s West Rand.

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said the arrests followed a breakthrough by members of the National Traffic Anti-corruption unit with the assistance from Gauteng Traffic Police as well as a member of SAPS.

“The anti-corruption unit found explosive gels in the van of the two officers. The police officers are expected to appear in Roodepoort magistrate court on Monday to face charges of corruption‚” Nkosi-Malobane said.

She added: “I applaud the Law Enforcement Agencies for the swift arrest of these officers and stopping them in their tracks to promote corrupt activities. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to root out corruption within the ranks of Law Enforcement Agencies. I am confident that with the evidence at their disposal‚ they will present a water-tight case to ensure that these suspects receive the highest possible terms behind bars. This will send a strong message that Gauteng has no room for corruption.”