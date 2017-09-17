A video has emerged on Facebook showing a man hitting a woman with a spanner nine times over her head at a highway petrol station in Pretoria on Saturday night.

Thandeka Ndlovu‚ a sports technical producer at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)‚ took to social media to raise awareness on woman abuse after a traumatic night that led to the hospitalisation of her friend.

“Enough is enough....First we were attacked at Slotjile in front of 5 to 6 bouncers then followed all the way to the garage ....One of our own.. . My friend has been assaulted for the longest of time and has kept quiet because she thought that things wud change or get better but this is what it got too.... She is now lying in a hospital bed‚” she wrote.

Ndlovu claimed that the security guards at the petrol station did nothing to help them while the partner threatened to shoot both of them.

“What a traumatic night.. I stood there and watched my friend being attacked with a spanner while the security guards at the Engen 1 stop on the R21 towards PTA stood there and watched. She almost died in my hands...I was threatened for taking this video... This man promised to shoot both me and my friend.

“Thanks to Sipho and Barker for trying to calm the situation down‚ they tried to escort us and ended up getting into the middle of all this....” Ndlovu wrote.

According to the post‚ the accused was arrested.

“He is now in jail and hopefully justice will be served. Guys woman abuse is real....Please share for awareness‚” she wrote.

In the video the man can be seen hitting the woman over the head nine times with what looks like a spanner. The woman is facing downwards and bleeding.

“Stop recording me‚ I will break that damn phone‚” said the man accused of hitting his partner in the video.

“Gumza I want you to beat me‚ beat me. Plus you are beating her in my car‚” Ndlovu replied. Another man is seen trying to calm “Gumza” down.

“I calmed down‚ what changed? I am talking to my wife. Is this what Thandeka is making my woman do? I don’t care if the police are called or I get arrested. She does things and start to spread news about us‚” the accused says. He refuses to calm down and accuses Ndlovu of cheating on her partner. The man refusedsto let it go and demands that the woman get out of her friend’s car.

“Get out! Get out! Thuli I will beat you...Get out‚ let’s go‚” he’s heard saying while hitting her with the metal tool. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Kay Makhubela said that the police were not aware of the arrest or the incident.

WARNING: Video contains disturbing footage