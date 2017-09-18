The Gauteng Department of Education on Monday condemned the assault of a 16-year-old learner at Adelaide Tambo School for the Disabled in Soweto by a food handler.

The incident‚ which was captured on a cell phone inside a scholar transport bus on the morning of September 8‚ shows the food handler repeatedly assaulting the girl until she is restrained by the driver of the bus‚ who then drags the pupil out of the bus.

The girl is then left lying on the ground crying.

The department said the parent of the learner was alerted about the incident on September 13 after the school failed to inform her.