Exposed: Rhino ‘chop shops’ in SA

Former journalist Julian Rademeyer, who is now a TRAFFIC project director, said senior security officials and investigators had confirmed a number of home-based horn workshops had been raided in Germiston and Cyrildene, Johannesburg, recently.

Rademeyer and report co-authors Sade Moneron and Nicola Okes said they had found new evidence that "criminal networks of Chinese origin" operating in South Africa had started to process rhino horns locally into smaller pieces, beads, bangles and rough "discs".

Colonel Johan Jooste, national commander of the endangered species unit in the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation, told TRAFFIC: "The methods have changed. Initially, horns were being concealed in wine boxes, or between sweets and clothes, or inside statues and pottery; things like that. Now they've learned from arrests that have disrupted their activities that it works out much better for them to work the horn here and then take it out of the country. It makes it much easier to avoid detection."

Jooste urged security and border officials to be on the lookout for the new modus operandi.

Three months ago a house in Germiston was raided by police who found a workshop where rhino-horn beads were processed and in some cases polished. Others had been cut up into small cylindrical shapes. Two large plastic bags on the premises contained what appeared to be rhino-horn powder and horn shavings. Two Chinese men and a Thai woman were arrested.

In a previous raid in Cyrildene police found a similar bag of rhino-horn powder and offcuts, with ivory bangles, pangolin scales, lion bones and dried seahorses and sea cucumbers.