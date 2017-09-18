Hit-and-run driver arrested and charged with attempted murder

A man who was caught on camera driving into a pedestrian before speeding off in the Johannesburg city centre has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Tadewos Soamno‚ 41‚ appeared briefly in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday after the video was shared on social media showing a vehicle driving into a pedestrian who was crossing the street.

Soamno was arrested on Saturday.

A source who has spoke to TimesLIVE said Soammo knew the victim - both men share retail space selling shoes at a shop on the corner of Jeppe and Von Wielligh streets.

The horrific video of the incident was captured in the Johannesburg CBD and went viral on social media.