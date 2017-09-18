A 24-year-old man is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the mysterious disappearance of Tebogo Ndlovu.

Ndlovu was last seen on August 2 in the company of two friends who claim he was shot by a farmer while they were stealing oranges on his farm in Mooinooi‚ North West.

The accused was arrested on Saturday. He faces a charge of attempted murder.

Police spokesman Sabata Mokgwabone said Ndlovu has not been found.

“According to information available at this stage‚ it appears that Ndlovu was injured and his companions left him and ran away from the farm. Search operations have been conducted in the area but he has not been found‚” Mokgwabone said.

Ndlovu’s disapearance sparked violent protests as Majakaneng residents blocked several major routes‚ including the N4‚ R104 and R566. Protesters burned five vehicles.

Two people were arrested for public violence during the unrest‚ but charges against the pair have been dropped.

Majakaneng residents marched to the local police station on August 23‚ demanding information about Ndlovu’s whereabouts.

Community leaders accused the police of shielding the suspect and threatened that the situation will escalate if there are no developments in Ndlovu’s case.

Ndlovu’s family said they are pleased that the accused has been arrested.

“We hope he will tell us what happened to Tebogo. The whole family is going through a difficult period because we don’t know if he is still alive or not. We hope he will tell the court the truth and help us find closure‚” said Ndlovu’s aunt‚ Nancy Sekgobela.

Several farmers in the area fear retribution.

North West police have also opened a missing person’s inquest.