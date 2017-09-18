South Africa

Over 80 military vehicles destroyed during fire prevention exercise

18 September 2017 - 12:36 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Over 83 disused military vehicles were destroyed during a fire prevention exercise at the Wallmansthal depot on Wednesday.
Over 83 disused military vehicles were destroyed during a fire prevention exercise at the Wallmansthal depot on Wednesday.
Image: Wblower029 via Twitter

At least 83 disused military vehicles have been destroyed during a fire prevention exercise at the Wallmansthal depot‚ north of Pretoria.

An unexpected wind last Wednesday directed the flame of the firebreak procedure in the direction of the vehicles‚ said defence force spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi.

“While the fire rescue team was busy with the firebreak procedure there was an unanticipated change of wind that caused the fire to take a different direction. Then the fire started. I can’t confirm how long it took for all the vehicles to catch fire‚” Mgobozi said.

According to Mgobozi‚ the vehicles were unused and kept for spare parts.

“They were not used or going to be used in the near future. The base used them for parts. Though they were disposal vehicles‚ some had useful and usable parts. They assisted with repairs‚” Mgobozi said.

Emergency fire services from Wonderboom were called to assist as the blaze got out of control.

The defence force said that the loss of the vehicles will not affect its operations in any way.

“A board of inquiry was instituted and it should have a report on the cause of the fire or any loss this might have caused. We should have results in 30 days‚” Mgobozi said.

According to Mgobozi no one has been suspended in connection with the incident.

READ MORE:

MK veterans at loggerheads over fraudulent membership claims

With just three months to go before the ANC’s elective conference‚ divisions within the party continue to widen.
Politics
13 days ago

Man convicted for murder of lover whose remains were found in veld

While SANDF member Zwelabantu Ngubeni had alleged that he had blacked out and woken up to find his hands around his girlfriend Zestah September’s ...
News
1 month ago

Soldiers and police at SANParks entrance gates during strike

South African National Parks (SANParks) management on Wednesday confirmed that “a number” of employees are on strike to demand higher wages but ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Libya, Italy net 5,000 migrants in a week World
  2. 'Taxi strike could break Cape Town's back‚' business group warns South Africa
  3. Fuel pipe leak disrupts flights at Auckland airport World
  4. Over 80 military vehicles destroyed during fire prevention exercise South Africa
  5. EuroMillions jackpot now available to South Africans online South Africa

Latest Videos

Pam Andrews returns to Rhythm City!
Boom! Watch the old Times Media building implode
X