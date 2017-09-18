Panic time for state capture villains

International auditing firm KPMG'S U-turn on its dealings with the Gupta family, and its disavowal of its SARS "rogue unit" report, might well be the most dangerous developments yet for those involved in state capture.

The report - indirectly, and possibly by design - cost the economy billions of rands.

It was used in the ousting of finance minister Pravin Gordhan and the attempt to bring criminal charges against him.

It was cited in the purging of SARS high-risk tax-crimes investigators .

For the masterminds of state capture, it was the ultimate trump card.

It was the "proof" that there were people, including Gordhan, who had "gone rogue" and were determined to oust the country's leadership, particular President Jacob Zuma.

The report - commissioned by the under-fire SARS commissioner Tom Moyane, who went on to lay criminal charges against those involved with the "rogue unit", and Gordhan - lent credence to this argument.

But Friday's sudden reversal by KPMG - after 18 months of deafening silence by the firm - has thrown a spanner in the works.