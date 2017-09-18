Prosecutors 'on the take'
Plastic bags full of cash delivered to courts in exchange for 'favours'
Several Durban prosecutors have been accused of tipping the scales of justice in exchange for diamonds, flashy cars and shoe boxes filled with cash.
Convicted Durban fraudster Visham Panday claims he and others bought the favour of four senior NPA officials to secure access to confidential dockets.
The explosive claims are contained in a nine-page affidavit given to NPA internal investigators and the Hawks.
Panday asked the Durban High Court last month to force NPA boss Shaun Abrahams to prosecute a police officer he accuses of stealing his R1-million car.
Panday was notified that the NPA had launched an internal investigation shortly after the High Court action.
The NPA's Luvuyo Mfaku confirmed that the authority's integrity management unit was investigating.
Panday's revelations are understood to have been referred to the minister of justice. Ministry officials are said to be making inquiries on the progress of Panday's theft case.
Panday, who was jailed for fraud in 2012 and released under supervision, said he befriended a public prosecutor in Verulam while his brother Thoshan was under investigation for a multimillion-rand scheme alleged to be fraudulent.
"We developed a close relationship. He advised me that he would be of great assistance to me and kept good on his promise," Panday said.
"[The prosecutor] gave me access to dockets, which was helpful to my brother. In return he demanded money.
"Over six months in 2011 I gave [the prosecutor] about R2.5-million in cash. This was done in about six tranches. I would go to his office at the court. The money was placed in plastic bags or shoe boxes."
Cash, Panday said, was also funnelled to the prosecutor's superior, who was called "the chief".
"I told him I was involved in the petroleum, diamond and property sectors. He told me he wanted diamonds and one for 'the chief' as well. I purchased three diamonds and paid R3-million, which I then gave to him."
On other occasions the fraudster said he helped his prosecutor buddy buy a sports car, and detailed how another businessman paid R400000 to have a murder case abandoned.
Panday's generosity dried up last year, he claims, when a prosecutor asked for R150000 in a "nice brown bag" to prosecute the man who stole his car.
"What has prompted me to take action now is the failure to prosecute my case and let criminals walk free," Panday said in his affidavit.
