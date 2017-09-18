Prosecutors 'on the take'

Several Durban prosecutors have been accused of tipping the scales of justice in exchange for diamonds, flashy cars and shoe boxes filled with cash.

Convicted Durban fraudster Visham Panday claims he and others bought the favour of four senior NPA officials to secure access to confidential dockets.

The explosive claims are contained in a nine-page affidavit given to NPA internal investigators and the Hawks.

Panday asked the Durban High Court last month to force NPA boss Shaun Abrahams to prosecute a police officer he accuses of stealing his R1-million car.

Panday was notified that the NPA had launched an internal investigation shortly after the High Court action.

The NPA's Luvuyo Mfaku confirmed that the authority's integrity management unit was investigating.