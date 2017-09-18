South Africa

SARS vows to take legal action against KPMG over withdrawal of 'rogue unit' report

18 September 2017 - 12:27 By Kyle Cowan
KPMG offices in Parktown.
KPMG offices in Parktown.
Image: Bruce Gorton

SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane says the revenue service will be taking legal action against auditing firm KPMG after it withdrew its report into the so-called “rogue unit”.

Moyane said he was only notified of KPMG's decision on Friday morning via a lawyer’s letter‚ barely two hours before the auditors issued a public statement.

“SARS has been completely taken aback by KPMG’s abhorrent and unethical behaviour‚” Moyane told journalists at a media briefing in Pretoria on Monday.

“This abhorrent‚ unethical and unprofessional conduct by KPMG has left SARS with no other option‚” he said. Moyane added that he will be asking the Minister of Finance to blacklist KPMG‚ which will effectively mean the auditing firm will not be able to do any work for government departments.

Furthermore SARS will be conducting a review of all work KPMG has done for it in the past 10 years‚ to see if there was any “value for money”.

KPMG's "rogue unit" report‚ which cost SARS R23-million‚ delved into the legality of an elite crime investigative unit within SARS in 2007.

KPMG had concluded there were irregularities in the establishment of the unit. It has now withdrawn its recommendations.

READ MORE

KPMG owes us a lot more than an apology

Audit firm KPMG owes a lot more to South Africa than Friday's apology, the offering of nine executives' heads and the promise to pay back a pile of ...
Ideas
8 hours ago

KPMG statement may assist Hawks probe into Guptas: DA

The Democratic Alliance says it has handed a copy of KPMG International’s statement on its probe into work performed on behalf of the Gupta family ...
Politics
1 day ago

Now banks gun for KPMG

A “poisoned chalice” will greet Nhlamu Dlomu when she starts her first full week as CEO of KPMG South Africa, one of the largest auditing firms in ...
News
1 day ago

Now Gupta bell tolls for KPMG

Clients and staff weigh their options as audit giant comes clean
Business
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Libya, Italy net 5,000 migrants in a week World
  2. 'Taxi strike could break Cape Town's back‚' business group warns South Africa
  3. Fuel pipe leak disrupts flights at Auckland airport World
  4. Over 80 military vehicles destroyed during fire prevention exercise South Africa
  5. EuroMillions jackpot now available to South Africans online South Africa

Latest Videos

Pam Andrews returns to Rhythm City!
Boom! Watch the old Times Media building implode
X