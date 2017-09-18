A taxi strike in Cape Town could be the "straw that breaks the camel's back''‚ the city's business chamber warned on Monday.

Cape Town‚ the most congested metropole in the country‚ has been crippled by a violent strike that started on Monday morning.

Buses in several areas have been stoned and set alight and police and traffic officials have come under attack‚ said Western Cape police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk.

The city is grappling with widespread congestion on the roads.