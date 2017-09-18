South Africa

'Taxi strike could break Cape Town's back‚' business group warns

18 September 2017 - 12:52 By Nashira Davids And Aron Hyman
Bus torched on the N2.
Bus torched on the N2.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

A taxi strike in Cape Town could be the "straw that breaks the camel's back''‚ the city's business chamber warned on Monday.

Cape Town‚ the most congested metropole in the country‚ has been crippled by a violent strike that started on Monday morning.

Buses in several areas have been stoned and set alight and police and traffic officials have come under attack‚ said Western Cape police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk.

The city is grappling with widespread congestion on the roads.

 

Tshwane taxi strike suspended

The planned Tshwane taxi strike has been suspended‚ the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said on Monday.
News
4 hours ago

Janine Myburgh‚ president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce‚ said: "We are already dealing with a disrupted and inefficient rail service compounded by a traffic congestion problem ... so this could well be the proverbial straw that breaks the camel's back.

"This strike is bad news for everyone concerned and when business suffers‚ so does our community."

Jay-Jay Maans‚ chairman of the Retreat Taxi Association‚ distanced his organisation from the violence but said drivers are unhappy about leadership within provincial and national taxi organisations. In addition‚ said Maans‚ they are concerned about vehicles being impounded unfairly.

WATCH | Protesters chase biker amid taxi chaos

Cape Town residents on Monday awoke to chaos on the roads as a provincial taxi strike turned violent.
News
5 hours ago

Road safety and the rule of law cannot be compromised‚ but corruption must be eradicated‚ he said.

Shortly before noon on Monday the N2 inbound was still closed after a MyCiti bus was torched by protesters.

Commuters were forced to walk back home. Public order police are being deployed to hot spots like Dunoon and Fisantekraal near Durbanville.

Most read

  1. Mthatha court staff‚ lawyers‚ suspects evacuated as building catches fire South Africa
  2. The taxi strike in Cape Town is over South Africa
  3. Water scarcity under the spotlight at Water Research Council meeting South Africa
  4. Newborn baby found in black refuse bag South Africa
  5. EuroMillions jackpot now available to South Africans online South Africa

Latest Videos

Child with mental disability assaulted on school bus in Soweto
SARS vows to take legal action against KPMG
X