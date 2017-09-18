Taxi strike turns ugly in Cape Town

A minibus taxi strike turned ugly in Cape Town on Monday‚ forcing commuters to change their travel plans.

Authorities were also braced for a possible taxi strike in the capital Tshwane‚ although it appeared to have been called off at the eleventh hour.

Golden Arrow bus service said they had received reports of buses being stoned in Cape Town and there were early morning reports of roads being blocked with burning tyres in parts of the city. Usually busy taxi routes were deserted. There were unconfirmed reports of buses being torched.

MyCiTi bus operations were also reported to be delayed in Cape Town. Flyers distributed in the city warned: “Due to a provincial taxi strike there will be NO TAXIS on Monday 18 September 2017. Please make alternative arrangements as we apologise for any inconvenience.”