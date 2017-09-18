A motorcyclist‚ Jaco Prins‚ was attacked when he tried to pass a barricade of burning debris on the N7 near Dunoon. "I saw the cars turn around and I thought‚ I'm fed up being intimidated by this rubbish I'm going to drive through. They attacked me with rocks and hit me on my helmet‚" said Prins.

"It's just absolute lawlessness and at some point someone has to just not take it anymore…These are thugs next to the road‚ that's not taxi people‚ this is political unrest and it needs to stop in this country."

Transport MEC in the Western Cape Donald Grant met with the taxi organisation Santaco and an industry “Task Team” on Monday.

The meeting followed unsuccessful talks held between the groups last week over leadership ahead of upcoming elections for the industry’s governing body.

Taxi operators were also frustrated over the city's hard line approach to impounding their vehicles.

The “Task Team” is made up of Santaco affiliates who disagreed with the current make up of the union’s leadership.

Grant said in a statement that the internal division within the industry threatened the stability of the industry and called for an inclusive and democratic election of new leadership.