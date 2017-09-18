Van Breda murder trial: Blood splatter expert's cross examination

The state has repeatedly argued axe murder accused Henri van Breda’s wounds were self-inflicted which explains why they are so superficial.

Tanya Farber

It also came to light last week that there is no flow pattern – indicating that he was standing very still -and not in a scuffle with anyone - when those wounds were made.

On Monday in the Cape Town High Court‚ the defence argued that the very superficial nature of those wounds explained why there was no significant flow pattern.

Van Breda’s defence counsel‚ Piet Botha‚ said to SAPS blood spatter expert Captain Marius Joubert under cross examination: “What we see here in the photographs is that it didn’t bleed a lot.”